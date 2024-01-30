Powell (eye) played one minute and turned the ball over once while recording no other statistics in Monday's 131-129 win over the Magic.

Powell was technically part of the rotation in his return from a three-game absence due to a scratched cornea, but he played only the final minute of the third quarter and was the third center to enter the contest behind starter Dereck Lively and reserve Richaun Holmes. With Dallas at full strength in the frontcourt, Powell could be deployed only situationally and may struggle to get off the bench in most games.