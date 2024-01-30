Powell (eye) is available for Monday's game against the Magic.
Powell will return to action Monday after missing four straight games due to a scratched cornea in his left eye. Maxi Kleber (toe) and Dereck Lively are also available, so Powell's bench role will likely be limited.
