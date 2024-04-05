Powell had two points (1-1 FG, 0-1 FT) and three rebounds across eight minutes during Thursday's 109-95 victory over the Hawks.

Powell hasn't seen meaningful playing time since the trade deadline Feb. 8, which coincides with the Mavericks acquiring Daniel Gafford from the Wizards. Powell is firmly behind Gafford and Maxi Kleber in the big man rotation, even with Dereck Lively expected to miss time due to a right knee injury. The last time Powell scored in double digits was Dec. 28 against the Timberwolves.