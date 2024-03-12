Powell racked up zero points (0-1 FG), two rebounds and one assist in five minutes during Monday's 127-92 win over Chicago.

Prior to the Daniel Gafford trade on Jan. 8, Powell averaged 4.2 points and 4.0 rebounds in 15.8 minutes, compared to just 1.0 points and 0.9 rebounds in 5.3 minutes since. With Derrick Lively (nose) returning to the rotation consistently, expect Powell to receive limited minutes behind Gafford, Lively and Maxi Kleber.