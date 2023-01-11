Powell is questionable for the remainder of Tuesday's game versus the clippers due to a right hip contusion.
Powell exited Tuesday's game after recording four points, two rebounds and one steal in eight minutes. JaVale McGee and Christian Wood are in line to see extended minutes in his absence. If Powell can't return against the Clippers, his next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with the Lakers.
