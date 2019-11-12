Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Scores 12 in Monday's loss
Powell pitched in 12 points (6-7 FG, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block in 30 minutes during Monday's 116-106 loss to the Celtics.
Powell came off the pine for the second straight tilt while Maxi Kleber drew a second consecutive start. Nevertheless, with Kristaps Porzingis in foul trouble for much of the game, both Kleber and Powell earned at least 30 minutes. It's unclear whether coach Rick Carlisle will continue to bring Powell off the bench going forward, but either way he's likely to split the center minutes with Kleber more often than not.
