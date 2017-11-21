Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Leads team with 31 points in loss
Barnes scored 31 points (10-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 10-10 FT) to go along with six rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot in 41 minutes during Monday's 110-102 loss to the Celtics.
Barnes crept back up near his averages after putting in three consecutive games of less than 20 points each. That being said, he's only had one single-digit scoring performance all year, and he's managed three double-doubles in his first 18 games. While he is an efficient scorer he won't often supplement his totals in other categories, but he'll fare better against weak rebounding teams, something to consider when using him in DFS. He still remains a prime choice at small forward in all formats.
