Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Posts 17 in preseason blowout

Barnes tallied 17 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes in Wednesday's 118-71 preseason win over the Bulls.

As expected, Barnes drew the start at power forward Wednesday, where he will most likely remain for the season as the Mavs work with a smaller lineup. Although Dennis Smith should emerge as a popular scoring option for Dallas, Barnes will remain a chalk play in all fantasy formats due to his consistent stat lines. He led all Mavericks n scoring Wednesday, a trend that will likely continue for most of the season.