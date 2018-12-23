Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Struggles from deep

Barnes put up 17 points (6-16 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block Saturday against Golden State.

Barnes pieced together a solid final line, although he missed all seven of his shots from beyond the arc in a 120-116 loss. He'd been rock solid from three over his previous four games heading into Saturday's contest, so it appears his struggles are simply a blip on the radar. Barnes will aim to get back on track from three in Sunday's tilt against Portland.