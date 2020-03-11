Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Remains out vs. Nuggets
Brunson (shoulder) will remain out for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
The reserve guard hasn't played since Feb. 21 due to a sprained right shoulder, but he was able to get some on-court work in over the weekend. Consider him very much questionable for Saturday's home matchup against Phoenix.
