Brunson totaled 12 points (3-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist, and one block in 30 minutes during Sunday's 119-114 loss to the Warriors.

Brunson was one of four Mavericks to earn at least 30 minutes. The absence of Dennis Smith (sore back) should be taken into account, but the recent season-ending injury to J.J. Barea (Achilles) likely means a bump in minutes for Brunson going forward.