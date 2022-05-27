Brunson recorded 10 points (3-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds and four assists over 30 minutes during Thursday's 120-110 loss to the Warriors in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

Brunson finished with his second-lowest point total of the playoffs. However, he was able to somewhat salvage his production by dishing out at least four assists for the fourth time during the series and the 10th time during the postseason. The impending free agent averaged 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists across 18 playoff games and certainly earned a major payday this offseason.