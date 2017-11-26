Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Still out of action
McRoberts (lower body) will not make the trip to San Antonio for Monday's game against the Spurs, Earl Snead of Mavs.com reports.
Dallas is yet to provide details as to McRoberts' exact injury, but the 30-year-old is yet to take the court this season and can be safely ignored in leagues of nearly any size.
More News
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Out again Monday•
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Will remain out Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Won't play Friday•
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Won't play again Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Ruled out Sunday vs. Thunder•
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Out Saturday vs. Cavs•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...