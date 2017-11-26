Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Still out of action

McRoberts (lower body) will not make the trip to San Antonio for Monday's game against the Spurs, Earl Snead of Mavs.com reports.

Dallas is yet to provide details as to McRoberts' exact injury, but the 30-year-old is yet to take the court this season and can be safely ignored in leagues of nearly any size.

