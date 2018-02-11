Play

Josh McRoberts: Waived by Mavericks

McRoberts was waived by the Mavericks on Saturday, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.

McRoberts was never a part of the Mavericks' rotation, as the veteran has only played in two games this season after arriving in Dallas via trade with the Heat this past summer. He'll now have a chance to sign on with another squad in need of veteran depth.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories