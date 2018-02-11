Josh McRoberts: Waived by Mavericks
McRoberts was waived by the Mavericks on Saturday, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.
McRoberts was never a part of the Mavericks' rotation, as the veteran has only played in two games this season after arriving in Dallas via trade with the Heat this past summer. He'll now have a chance to sign on with another squad in need of veteran depth.
More News
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: DNP-CD in Sunday's win•
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Available to play Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: 'Outside chance' of availability Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Out again Friday•
-
Mavericks' Josh McRoberts: Sitting out again Wednesday•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...