Porzingis (back) is available for Monday's game at Orlando.

The 25-year-old was considered probable with stiffness in his lower back and will play Monday, as expected. Porzingis returned from a three-game absence Saturday and had 18 points (7-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal in 26 minutes.