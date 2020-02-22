Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Double-double in Orlando
Porzingis scored 24 points (8-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, five assists and five blocks in 34 minutes during Friday's 122-106 win over the Magic.
It's the fifth time this season KP has posted five or more blocks, but his first such performance since Dec. 3. Porzingis is averaging 26.7 points, 10.2 boards, 3.7 threes, 2.5 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 steals through six games in February, and as long as Luka Doncic can avoid further injuries, his frontcourt partner should be headed for a big finish to the campaign.
