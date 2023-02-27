Irving supplied 21 points (8-22 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds and five assists over 38 minutes during Sunday's 111-108 loss to the Lakers.

Irving was most productive in the second quarter where he knocked down four of seven shots before entering the break with 12 points, seven rebounds and six dimes. He had a dismal second half, however, going just 3-of-12 from the field for nine points, including 1-of-8 from three as the Lakers fought their way back and stole a huge win on the road. Despite his struggles, Irving still posted a team-high 11 rebounds and trailed only Luka Doncic for the team lead in scoring with 21 points. The point guard is now averaging 26.16 points per game on 50.9 percent shooting from the floor since being acquired by the Mavericks.