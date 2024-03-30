Irving contributed 30 points (11-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 38 minutes during Friday's 107-103 win over the Kings.

Irving scored 14 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter to help the Mavericks rally from a nine-point deficit to sweep the Kings. The veteran is rounding out an excellent month, averaging 24.0 points, 5.4 assists, 4.7 assists and 1.1 steals over 14 games in March.