Irving (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

Irving will be joining Luka Doncic (thigh) and Tim Hardaway (calf) on the sidelines Wednesday evening, so it's looking like another Jaden Hardy kind of night. The rookie guard has scored 20-plus over the past two games while logging major minutes and chipping in a little bit of everything, so he's an attractive streamer. Irving's next opportunity to play will come Friday against the Lakers.