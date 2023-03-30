Irving supplied 23 points (8-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 116-108 loss to the 76ers.

After three straight games in which his offense got capped at 18 points and he shot just 25 percent (4-for-16) from three-point range, Irving's improved efficiency got him back over 20. The veteran guard's acquisition hadn't provided the Mavericks with the boost they were hoping for, and the team remains out of the play-in tournament picture. Irving has done his part though, averaging 27.1 points, 5.2 boards, 5.2 assists, 3.0 threes and 1.4 steals through 10 games in March while shooting 50.3 percent from the floor, 40.0 percent from beyond the arc and 92.7 percent from the free-throw line.