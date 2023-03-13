Irving (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.
Irving continues to deal with a sore right foot and will be sidelined for a second consecutive game. With Luka Doncic (thigh) also sidelined, Jaden Hardy and Tim Hardaway should see increased run in the Mavericks' backcourt once again.
