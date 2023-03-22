Irving (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.

Although Irving appeared in the Mavericks' last two games, he'll be unavailable for Wednesday's matchup after being seen in a walking boot following Monday's loss to the Grizzlies. The Mavericks downplayed the severity of Irving's injury after Monday's game, so it's possible he'll be able to return for Friday's matchup against Charlotte. Meanwhile, the team's backcourt will get a boost Wednesday with Luka Doncic (thigh) returning to action, but Jaden Hardy and Josh Green could continue to see elevated minutes since Irving will be sidelined.