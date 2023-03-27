Irving registered 18 points (5-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 110-104 loss to the Hornets.

The veteran guard has been struggling to get his shot to fall over the last week or so while dealing with a nagging foot injury and bouncing in and out of the lineup, but Irving has been able to supplement his scoring on the defensive end and has recorded at least one steal and one block in three straight games. He'll be flying solo Monday in Indiana, as Luka Doncic picked up his 16th technical foul of the season against Charlotte and faced an automatic one-game suspension. The last two times Irving played without Doncic, he poured in 38 points against the Lakers before laying 28 on the Grizzlies.