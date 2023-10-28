Doncic totaled 49 points (16-25 FG, 9-14 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 10 rebounds and seven assists across 36 minutes during Friday's 125-120 win over the Nets.
Doncic couldn't record a second consecutive triple-double, as he ended just three dimes away from reaching that feat, but his scoring contributions were massive -- he missed just nine of his 25 shots and single-handedly led the Mavericks to victory against Brooklyn. Doncic has started the season on fire and has racked 82 points, 23 rebounds, 17 assists and two steals across his first two contests.
