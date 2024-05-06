Doncic (knee) is probable for Tuesday's Game 1 against the Thunder, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Doncic also dealt with a knee injury for most of the Mavericks' first-round series but wasn't forced to miss any time. He maintained a high level of production, averaging 29.8 points, 9.5 assists and 8.8 rebounds in 42.5 minutes per game. The 25-year-old should continue to be available for the start of the second round.