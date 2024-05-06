Doncic (knee) is probable for Tuesday's Game 1 against the Thunder, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.
Doncic also dealt with a knee injury for most of the Mavericks' first-round series but wasn't forced to miss any time. He maintained a high level of production, averaging 29.8 points, 9.5 assists and 8.8 rebounds in 42.5 minutes per game. The 25-year-old should continue to be available for the start of the second round.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Shines in series-clinching win•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Dominates in Game 5 victory•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Says he'll play Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Expected to play Game 5•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Another triple-double in Game 4•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Gets green light•