Doncic accumulated 37 points (12-27 FG, 6-16 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 112-95 loss to the Warriors.

Doncic was brilliant early, pouring in 21 points in the first quarter as Los Angeles built a 25-point lead, but he couldn't keep up the pace as the Warriors stormed back. He still led all scorers with 37 points, though he needed 27 shots and picked up a technical late in the third quarter. The Lakers will try to bounce back Sunday at home against the Raptors.