Doncic contributed 34 points (11-23 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 8-12 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals in 35 minutes during Thursday's 113-97 victory over the Jazz.

Doncic logged a triple-double but posted an ugly 6-for-27 shooting line Tuesday against San Antonio. Though he didn't hit double digits in rebounds or assists Thursday (partly due to playing only four minutes in the fourth quarter), he was much more efficient from the field and also tied a season high with four steals. Doncic will likely benefit from the breather he'll get with the Mavs not playing again until Monday versus Utah, though that's probably not ideal for fantasy managers who roster the superstar point guard and are currently in the playoffs.