Doncic is questionable for Sunday's Game 4 against the Clippers due to right knee soreness.

Doncic has been impressive for the Mavericks during the first-round matchup against the Clippers, averaging 29.0 points, 9.7 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game through the first three contests. Even though it's not surprising to see Doncic dealing with soreness given his workload throughout the season, the issue shouldn't keep him away from playing -- and handling his usage rage -- in Sunday's contest.