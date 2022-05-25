Doncic provided 30 points (10-26 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 14 rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and two steals across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 119-109 win over Golden State in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Doncic needed a huge performance to keep the Mavericks alive in the series and did exactly that, as he ended just one assist shy of a triple-double while also reaching the 30-point plateau for the third straight game -- and for the fifth time in his last six appearances. The Slovenian has been one of the best offensive players in the league during the current postseason run and is averaging 31.9 points per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field.