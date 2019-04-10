Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Cleared to play

Doncic (thigh) will play and start Tuesday against the Suns, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.

As expected, Doncic will play after missing the past two games. Since March, he's averaging 22.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals in 32.6 minutes.

