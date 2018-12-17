Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Comes up big against Kings
Doncic scored a team-high 28 points (9-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-14 FT) while adding nine assists, six rebounds and a steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 120-113 loss to the Kings.
It's the second-best scoring performance of the rookie's career so far, behind only a 31-point effort in San Antonio in late October. Doncic has been alternating big games with less impressive ones lately, but he's still averaging 17.4 points, 7.4 boards, 5.7 assists, 1.4 three-pointers and 1.0 steals through seven contests in December.
