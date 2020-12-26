Doncic totaled 27 points (9-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one block in 34 minutes of Friday's 138-115 loss to the Lakers.

Doncic made just three of his 10 first-half field-goal attempts but started off hot in the third quarter to approach a more typical line for him. The 21-year-old also led the Mavericks in assists for the second time in a row, while coming just one rebound shy of a share of the team lead. He'll look to lead Dallas to its first victory of the season Sunday against the Clippers.