Doncic totaled 27 points (9-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one block in 34 minutes of Friday's 138-115 loss to the Lakers.
Doncic made just three of his 10 first-half field-goal attempts but started off hot in the third quarter to approach a more typical line for him. The 21-year-old also led the Mavericks in assists for the second time in a row, while coming just one rebound shy of a share of the team lead. He'll look to lead Dallas to its first victory of the season Sunday against the Clippers.
