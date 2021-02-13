Doncic went off for 46 points (17-30 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 7-9 FT) while adding 12 assists, eight rebounds, a steal and a block across 40 minutes in Friday's win over the Pelicans.

Doncic ended just two rebounds away from notching what would've been his eighth triple-double of the season -- and the 33rd of his career. The star guard is enjoying another stellar year as Dallas' main offensive threat and remains an elite fantasy asset due to his ability to stuff the stat sheet on a nightly basis while also displaying excellent scoring ability. He has scored at least 25 points in 13 straight contests while topping the 40-point plateau in two of his last four appearances.