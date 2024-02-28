Doncic closed Tuesday's 121-119 loss to the Cavaliers with 45 points (17-29 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, 14 assists and three steals over 41 minutes.

Luka's final assist of the night appeared to have given the Mavericks the win, as he dished the ball to P.J. Washington for a layup with just 2.1 seconds left on the clock, but Max Strus made a miracle three-pointer from about 60 feet. Doncic very nearly recorded his 11th triple-double of the season while producing 40 or more points for the 12th time, and in 10 games since returning from a minor ankle sprain he's churned out 33.7 points, 9.7 assists, 9.5 boards, 4.2 threes and 1.8 steals while shooting 52.1 percent from the floor and 42.0 percent from beyond the arc.