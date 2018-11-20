Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Has double-double in loss
Doncic finished with 15 points (6-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists, and one block in 36 minutes during Monday's 98-88 loss to Memphis.
Doncic struggled from the field Monday but scrapped his way to 15 points to go with 10 rebounds. The Grizzlies are renowned for their suffocating defense and that was no different here as they restricted the Mavericks to just 88 points. Doncic and the Mavericks will face Brooklyn on Wednesday in what should be a more free-flowing game. Look for Doncic to get his shooting stroke back in that one.
