Doncic had 15 points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine assists and seven rebounds in Monday's 116-93 loss to the Raptors.

Doncic's 15 points on 11 field-goal attempts were each his lowest since Dec. 30 versus Charlotte (12 points, 4-10 FG). With Doncic held in check, the Mavericks suffered one of their biggest defeats Monday. Both parties will look to construct a better collective effort when they face Indiana on Wednesday.