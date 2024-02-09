Doncic (nose) is probable for Saturday's game against Oklahoma City.
Doncic has been dealing with a broken nose recently but hasn't appeared to be limited by the issue. Over his last four appearances, he's averaged 33.3 points, 10.8 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 2.0 steals in 40.3 minutes per game.
