Doncic won't play Monday after the Mavericks' matchup with the Pelicans was postponed due to Dallas having fewer than the minimum eight players available to play, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The NBA has yet to announce a date for the game to be made up, and at this time, it's unclear whether Wednesday's Mavericks-Hornets game is in jeopardy of being postponed, as well.