Doncic is questionable for Saturday's Game 3 against the Thunder due to a right knee sprain and left ankle soreness.

Doncic has been playing through the knee sprain throughout the postseason, but the ankle issue is new. He also smacked his face on the court during Game 2 on Thursday, but that's not mentioned in the official report. Despite all the injuries, the Mavericks were able to even the series and claim home-court advantage behind Doncic's 16-point first quarter. The superstar point guard is likely more probable than questionable for Game 3, but his official availability will likely come down to a game-time decision.