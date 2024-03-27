Doncic logged 28 points (10-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 132-96 victory over the Kings.

Doncic did most of his damage before halftime and didn't need to do much more in the decisive win. The All-Star went to the bench and didn't play at all in the fourth quarter. The added rest should be an encouraging sign for more elite production when they face the Kings again on Friday. Although he began Tuesday on the injury report, he showed no ill effects from the Achilles injury.