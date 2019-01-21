Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Posts first career triple-double
Doncic posted his first career triple-double during Monday's 116-106 loss to the Bucks, dropping 18 points (6-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists, one steal and one block across 33 minutes.
Before this performance, the rookie had posted double-digit rebounds five times and double-digit assists three times, but Doncic hadn't yet racked up a triple-double. Aside from Saturday's game where he was ejected, Doncic was averaging 23.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.3 steals in January prior to Monday's loss. He'll look to build upon his recent success when the Mavericks go back home to face the visiting Clippers on Tuesday.
