Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Ruled out Saturday

Doncic (knee) was ruled out of Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Doncic will miss his first game after suffering a bruise on his right knee during Thursday's loss to the Nuggets. In his absence, Jalen Brunson and Trey Burke will be in line for expanded workloads.

