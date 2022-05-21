Doncic provided 42 points (12-23 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 13-15 FT), five rebounds, eight assists, one block and three steals across 38 minutes during Friday's 126-117 loss to the Warriors in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

Doncic didn't have his best performance in Game 1 of the series, but as it has been the trend in the few games in which he's struggled, he bounced back admirably. However, the Mavericks fell behind 2-0 in the series as they prepare to return home for the next two games in the series. This was Doncic's seventh game with at least 30 points during the current postseason run.