Doncic (hamstring) will be re-evaluated prior to Sunday's game against Denver, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Doncic is being held out of Thursday's game against the Thunder and didn't travel with the team, but his MRI came back clean and the injury is considered minor given the quick re-evaluation date. Fantasy managers can expect a bit more clarity when the Mavericks return home to Dallas ahead of their weekend clash with Denver.