Doncic racked up 27 points (9-23 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, 14 assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 127-92 win over Chicago.

Doncic scoring efficiency took a hit Monday due to an uncharacteristic 3-for-8 shooting performance from inside the arc. His prodigious triple-double scoring run has come to an end, but he put on a facilitating masterclass while only committing two turnovers Monday. Next up is Golden State on Wednesday, who Doncic dropped 39 points (14-29 FG) and 10 assists on in a December matchup.