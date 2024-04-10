Doncic supplied 39 points (13-25 FG, 8-17 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 12 rebounds, 10 assists and one block across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 130-104 win over the Hornets.

This was the 21st triple-double of the season for Doncic. Despite playing through a couple minor issues in recent weeks, Dallas' franchise player has averaged 30.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 4.6 three-pointers in his last 13 games.