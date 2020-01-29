Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Unable to inspire team

Doncic compiled 21 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 133-104 loss to Phoenix.

Doncic came into Tuesday's game under a slight injury cloud but was able to take his place in the starting lineup. Unfortunately, his presence was not enough for the Mavericks who were run off the floor by an enthusiastic Suns outfit. Doncic still managed serviceable production and even connected on 6-of-7 from the free-throw line. It was the second night of a back-to-back set and the Mavericks are now off until Friday, giving Doncic time to rest and recover before facing the Rockets.