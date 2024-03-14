Doncic (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Oklahoma City, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.

Doncic being ruled out for Thursday's contest less than 24 hours after tweaking his hamstring in Wednesday's win over Golden State is unsurprising, as the 25-year-old was clearly hobbled. He'll have until Sunday against Denver to recover. In the meantime, Tim Hardaway is averaging 25.4 points on 18.4 shots per game across seven contests that Doncic has missed this season, but he has struggled to find offensive rhythm of late.