Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Will play Wednesday
Doncic (back) will play and start in Wednesday's game against the Suns.
Doncic was added to the injury report Tuesday, but won't miss any time with what was being called a lower-back strain. The Mavs are likely to be cautious with their young star, so the fact that he is playing indicates the injury shouldn't affect him long-term.
