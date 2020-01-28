Mavericks' Ryan Broekhoff: Available vs. Thunder
Broekhoff (lower leg) will play Monday against Oklahoma City.
Broekhoff hasn't taken the court since Dec. 29 due to a fracture of the proximal head of his left fibula, so he figures to be eased back into action by Dallas. He'd struggled to see much action prior to the injury, however, averaging 3.7 points and 1.4 rebounds across 7.7 minutes in his last 10 games.
